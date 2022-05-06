STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam Mission’s coordinator in Qatar removed for controversial remarks against Malayali nurses

Published: 06th May 2022 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malayalam Mission has removed its programme coordinator in Qatar after his remarks at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam in Thiruvananthapuram recently evoked widespread protests. Mission director Murukan Kattakkada told TNIE that Durgadas Sisupalan has been stripped of all the responsibilities on the basis of the reports by the Qatar chapter president and secretary.

At the programme Durgadas had asked a question on “the practice of recruiting Malayalee female nurses to be used as sex slaves for extremists.” It had attracted protests from the nursing community in the Gulf. In a statement, Malayalam Mission said it has received many complaints against the remarks from various parts of the world. “The Qatar chapter president sought action through e-mail and voice message,” the statement said. 

It added that the aim of the Mission is to impart Kerala’s culture of co-existence and equality to the new generation of expatriates. “But the video that is being circulated contains remarks that create religious division,” the statement said. Durgadas, however, denied that he had insulted the entire nursing community. In a Facebook post, he said he was only asking questions based on a Clubhouse discussion.

