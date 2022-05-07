STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cyber expert to be made approver in conspiracy case involving Dileep

Sai was arrested for allegedly erasing data from Dileep’s mobile phone before it was handed over to the court as part of the probe.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the conspiracy case against actor Dileep and six others, the crime branch has decided to make the seventh accused -- cyber expert Sai Sankar -- an approver. The investigation agency has initiated steps in that regard, an officer said. The accused face charges of conspiring to kill police officers who investigated the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

Sai was arrested for allegedly erasing data from Dileep’s mobile phone before it was handed over to the court as part of the probe. Recently, following the request of the investigation team, a magistrate had recorded Sai’s secret statement under section 164 of CrPC.

He had approached the Kerala High Court claiming that he is being forced to give a statement against Dileep’s lawyer. His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the court. Later, Sai changed his stand and turned against Dileep’s lawyer. He surrendered before the then Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber expert Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp