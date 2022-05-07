Cyber expert to be made approver in conspiracy case involving Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the conspiracy case against actor Dileep and six others, the crime branch has decided to make the seventh accused -- cyber expert Sai Sankar -- an approver. The investigation agency has initiated steps in that regard, an officer said. The accused face charges of conspiring to kill police officers who investigated the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

Sai was arrested for allegedly erasing data from Dileep’s mobile phone before it was handed over to the court as part of the probe. Recently, following the request of the investigation team, a magistrate had recorded Sai’s secret statement under section 164 of CrPC.

He had approached the Kerala High Court claiming that he is being forced to give a statement against Dileep’s lawyer. His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the court. Later, Sai changed his stand and turned against Dileep’s lawyer. He surrendered before the then Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith.