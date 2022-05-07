Kerala vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body exhumed after parents' complaint

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The body of Keralite vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery here for a postmortem as part of further probe, police said on Saturday.

A group of medical experts, along with police, reached the burial ground and collected the mortal remains after securing permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer.

"The exhumed body was taken to the Government Medical College for a postmortem. The procedure is progressing," A Srinivas, District Police Chief (Rural) told PTI.

Hailing from Balussery in north Kerala district, Mehnu had been living with her husband Mehnas and two-year-old son in Dubai for some time.

According to her husband, the woman, who had a great fan following on social media, was found hanging in their flat in the wee hours of March 1.

The police said they decided to exhume the body as part of a continuing probe based on a recent complaint lodged by her parents.

In the complaint, the family raised doubts over her husband's claim that Mehunu had died by suicide.

They said they were made to believe that a postmortem was already conducted in Dubai.

"We sought a copy of the report. Only then we will know that some forensic examination was done and no postmortem carried out," her father told a TV channel.

He further said no one except her husband saw her body hanging.

"We were told so. We did not see even a photo. All doubts are expected to be cleared through the autopsy," the father said and expressed hope that the guilty would be punished.

Srinivas said the vlogger's husband, hailing from Kasaragod district, was recently booked based on preliminary investigation into the incident.