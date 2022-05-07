STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body exhumed after parents' complaint

A group of medical experts, along with police, reached the burial ground and collected the mortal remains after securing permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The body of Keralite vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery here for a postmortem as part of further probe, police said on Saturday.

A group of medical experts, along with police, reached the burial ground and collected the mortal remains after securing permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer.

"The exhumed body was taken to the Government Medical College for a postmortem. The procedure is progressing," A Srinivas, District Police Chief (Rural) told PTI.

Hailing from Balussery in north Kerala district, Mehnu had been living with her husband Mehnas and two-year-old son in Dubai for some time.

According to her husband, the woman, who had a great fan following on social media, was found hanging in their flat in the wee hours of March 1.

The police said they decided to exhume the body as part of a continuing probe based on a recent complaint lodged by her parents.

In the complaint, the family raised doubts over her husband's claim that Mehunu had died by suicide.

They said they were made to believe that a postmortem was already conducted in Dubai.

"We sought a copy of the report. Only then we will know that some forensic examination was done and no postmortem carried out," her father told a TV channel.

He further said no one except her husband saw her body hanging.

"We were told so. We did not see even a photo. All doubts are expected to be cleared through the autopsy," the father said and expressed hope that the guilty would be punished.

Srinivas said the vlogger's husband, hailing from Kasaragod district, was recently booked based on preliminary investigation into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rifa Mehnu
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp