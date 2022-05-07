KSEB officers reclaim power, call off strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB Officers Association called off its month-long strike on Friday after the management agreed to give convenient postings to union office-bearers, who were transferred out of Thiruvananthapuram as part of a disciplinary action.

Key decisions were announced following a High Court-ordered mediation talk chaired by PowerDepartment Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. Participants of the meeting included KSEB Chairman B Ashok, KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar and general secretary B Harikumar. The strike, at one stage, had threatened to cause power outage in the state.

Some of the office-bearers had faced transfers when their suspension orders for joining the general strike in March were revoked last month. Suresh Kumar was transferred to Perinthalmanna in Malappuram and executive engineer Jasmine Banu to Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta. Now, these officers would be given posting in Thiruvananthapuram, but not in their previous offices.

The management also agreed to revoke its decision to withhold the promotion of Harikumar, and would not initiate any action against employees though had told them no pay would be made for unauthorised absence from work during the strike.