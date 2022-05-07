STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSEB officers reclaim power, call off strike

Some of the office-bearers had faced transfers when their suspension orders for joining the general strike in March were revoked last month.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB Officers Association called off its month-long strike on Friday after the management agreed to give convenient postings to union office-bearers, who were transferred out of Thiruvananthapuram as part of a disciplinary action.

Key decisions were announced following a High Court-ordered mediation talk chaired by PowerDepartment Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. Participants of the meeting included KSEB Chairman B Ashok, KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar and general secretary B Harikumar. The strike, at one stage, had threatened to cause power outage in the state.

Some of the office-bearers had faced transfers when their suspension orders for joining the general strike in March were revoked last month. Suresh Kumar was transferred to Perinthalmanna in Malappuram and executive engineer Jasmine Banu to Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta. Now, these officers would be given posting in Thiruvananthapuram, but not in their previous offices.

The management also agreed to revoke its decision to withhold the promotion of Harikumar, and would not initiate any action against employees though had told them no pay would be made for unauthorised absence from work during the strike. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp