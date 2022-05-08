Argentine club to help set up football academy in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode is all set to get its own world-class football academy, backed by none other than the famed football club of Argentina — Argentinos Juniors — which had produced legendary players like Diego Maradona and Juan Román Riquelme. The soccer academy will be known as Malabar Sports and Recreation Foundation (MSRF), which will tie up with Argentinos Juniors to mould a generation of well-trained, goaloriented young players in the 10-18 year age group and will be launched in September this year.

The coaching and training of young talents as well as local coaches here will be with the help of two consultant coaches from the Argentine club. As many as 125 players will be trained in the first phase. A two-year contract to this effect will be signed on May 10 in Kozhikode in the presence of former India International goalkeeper Victor Manjila, Argentinos Juniors vice- president Javier Pederzoli, board member Kevin Libsfraint and former Ambassador of India to Guatemala and MSRF MD and CEO, Sajeev Babu Kurup. The official launch of the logo, website and team name will also be held on the occasion. “The goal of the venture is to train players at the grassroots level and play in the 2031 under- 20 World Cup and 2034 World Cup and hone their minds with quality-based methodology,” said Sajeev Babu.