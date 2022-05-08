CBI court dismisses Kodi Suni’s jail transfer petition

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The CBI court in Kochi has dismissed a petition filed by MK Sunilkumar alias Kodi Suni — a convict in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case and the prime accused in the Fazal murder case — to shift him to the Central Prison in Kannur. The plea was dismissed despite the authorities at the Viyyur High-Security Prison, where he is currently lodged, submitting a report about his good behaviour in the jail. Suni had earlier faced multiple disciplinary actions in the jails where he was lodged.

The jail officials had even seized a mobile phone from his cell at the Viyyur Central Prison. Suni had requested for the transfer citing that his mother— a senior citizen — and his lone sister were not in a position to travel to Viyyur to meet him. The CBI objected to Suni’s plea pointing out his political influence and the nature of the cases he was involved.

The probe agency in a report stated that the investigation in the Fazal murder case had revealed that some police officers in Kannur tried to sabotage the case by creating false evidence. If Suni is shifted to Kannur, there is every a possibility of evidence getting tampered with and attempts being made to influence witnesses, the report stated. However, the court was surprised by the report submitted by the superintendent of the High-Security Prison in Viyyur.

“The superintendent has filed a report stating that the accused was shifted from the Viyyur Central Prison to the High-Security Prison in view of the order of the Central Zone Jail DIG as part of the disciplinary action. However, the superintendent is keen enough to report that the accused currently behaves in a gentle manner to jail staff as well as to his co-prisoners, even though requisition for the report did not ask for such a remark,” the court said in its order .