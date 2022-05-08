Cyber security to be included in new school curriculum: V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyber security and effective use of information technology in academic and administrative sectors will be included in new school curriculum, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday. The minister was inaugurating the state-level cyber security training for three lakh mothers through Little Kites units in high schools.

As part of the government’s 100-day plan, the training was initially intended to cover two lakh mothers. It was later raised to 3 lakh. The minister said that in view of the good response to this, one million children and mothers will be trained this year. The training programme in Thiruvananthapuram district was inaugurated at St Philomena’s Girls HS, Poonthura.

The training will be conducted in five sessions of 3 hours duration in different batches of 30 students through Little Kites units in about 2,000 high schools across the state till May 20. Each school currently trains at least 150 mothers.

Sessions on new world learning, cyber attack prevention, cyber security, fake news detection and fact finding are mainly conducted by students who are members of Little Kites. The minister also released a handbook on cyber security for mothers. Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathi Devi, ADGP Manoj Abraham, General Education Department director K Jeevan Babu and KITE CEO K Anwar Sadath were also present on the occasion. Live video conferencing was also arranged at training centres in 14 districts.