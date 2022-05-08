Keralite sailor goes missing off Tunisian coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two weeks after he went missing in the sea off Tunisia, there’s still no information about Kera lite sailor Arjun Raveendran from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. Though his family had approached the authorities concerned, including Director General of Shipping, there has been no response so far. Three Keralite sailors, including Arjun, had gone missing in April.

According to initial information available, Arjun Raveendran Bhama, Ordinary Seaman on board Panama-flagged MV Efficiency OL, went missing on April 26, at 9am. The ship was anchored at Sfax anchorage in Tunisia. Arjun’s father A Raveendran, in a request to DG Shipping, pointed out major mismatches in versions given by the manning agent and the Statement of Facts by the Master of the Vessel. Raveendran said information was conveyed by Yusuf Ansari of Sinista Maritime, Mumbai, over phone almost 30 hours after the alleged incident took place.

“So far there has been no communication in writing or even through email. Neither the manning agents nor the ship owner has provided any information about the search operations. The manning agent claims that Arjun must have gone ashore swimming. The manning agent and the ship owners are silent about my son’s whereabouts,” he said.

