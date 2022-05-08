Kollam man’s India tour in stolen jumbo truck ends in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi police are finally relieved over a bizarre case in which a man allegedly stole a 12-wheel truck from the city and toured all the way to North India in it. What more, he transported goods and pocketed Rs 3 lakh over the past two months. Officers said they nabbed the accused — identified as Sujith — when he arrived at his native place in Mundakkal, Kollam, with the vehicle a couple of days ago. Central Police Station Circle Inspector S Vijayashankar said he would be produced in court after a round of questioning.

The police had received a complaint in March from transport company that one of its drivers had gone missing with a trailer after delivering goods in Coimbatore, Sivakashi and some other places. His mobile phone was switched off, company officials added.

Attempts to locate him over the past two months yielded no results. Officers said they received information that the accused had arrived at his native place. A police team from Kollam went to the spot and took him into custody. He was later handed over to the Kochi city police.

Meanwhile, Sujith denied the charges, claiming that the company was foisting a fake case on him. Officers, however, said the accused had used his personal bank account number to collect payment from the firms for which he transported goods.