Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks on Sunday

The much-awaited sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram will be held at Thekkinkad Maidan on Sunday as preparations for the same began amid concerns of summer rain.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:44 AM

Workers digging pits for sample fireworks at Thekkinkad Maidan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The much-awaited sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram will be held at Thekkinkad Maidan on Sunday as preparations for the same began amid concerns of summer rain. This year, for the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, a woman licensee will lead the fireworks display for Thiruvambady devaswom. Festival fans have been waiting for the sample fireworks display which would give a peek into the major fireworks display that is set to happen in the wee hours of May 11.

The sample fireworks display will be held according to the instructions of Supreme Court and High Court and the guidelines laid down by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO). The firecrackers that are allowed for Thrissur Pooram are Gundu, Amittu (aerial crackers), Kuzhiminnal and palm leaf crackers (Olapadakkam).

Kundannur native Sheena Suresh is the licensee for Thiruvambady while Sreenivasan is the licen see for Paramekkavu. On Sunday, the sample fireworks display will begin at 7pm. Paramekkavu faction will start the display first followed by Thiruvambady. The fireworks display of each temple will last about 20 minutes.

Thrissur Pooram
