Vlogger Rifa Mehnaz’s body exhumed for autopsy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The body of Instagrammer and vlogger Rifa Mehnaz, who was laid to rest at the Pavandur Juma Masjid graveyard two months ago, was exhumed on Saturday for autopsy as part of the domestic violence probe against her husband. After the body was taken out in the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer Chelsasini V, Kozhikode tahsildar Premlal A M, and Thamarassery DySP Ashraf T K, postmortem examinations were initiated at about 11am under forensic expert Dr Liza John from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Officers said the autopsy report was vital for further action in the case against Rifa’s husband, Mehnaz. Rifa, 20, had been found hanging dead at her residence at Al Jafiliya, Dubai, on March 1 and her body was buried on March 3. Rifa’s parents and brother had accused Mehnaz of physically and mentally torturing Rifa, and lodged a complaint with Kozhikode Rural SP A Srinivas.

They had also demanded a fair autopsy. The Kakkur police registered a case against Mehnaz under sections 498 and 306 of IPC for domestic violence and abetment of suicide. “There is no external injury visible on the body at first glance,” said Thamarassery DySP Ashraf TK, who was heading the investigation. “We can comment on further actions in the case only after receiving the forensic report.”

‘I have recovered 3,901 dead bodies’

Whether it’s the exhumation of decomposed corpses, recovering the drowned bodies, or even shifting the dead bodies after disasters, daily wager Madathil Abdul Azeez, 57, is always at the forefront to offer his free service. In Rifa’s case, too, Azeez came to the aid of the police. “I have recovered 3,901 dead bodies to date,” he said. “A few days ago, [Thamarassery DySP] Ashraf T K sir called for help. He said the body would be decomposed. I think it was well-embalmed in Dubai and did not decay significantly,” noted Azeez, who was part of the rescue operation during the Kadalundi train tragedy in 2001, and of cremation of bodies during the Nipah and Covid crises. Besides such services, Azeez works at building construction and well-digging sites.