‘Allah Kovil’ in Pallivasal is revered as shrine of harmony

A majority are Hindus and Christians and they act as the guardians of the mausoleum of Islamic Saint Shaikh Peer Muhammed. 

Published: 09th May 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A devotee lights candles at the mausoleum of Shaikh Peer Muhammed at Pallivasal, Idukki | Express

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Amid rising instances of communal flare-ups, a village in Idukki district stands out for its liberalism. Pallivasal, which has mostly Tamil migrant settlers working in tea plantations, has very few Muslims. A majority are Hindus and Christians and they act as the guardians of the mausoleum of Islamic Saint Shaikh Peer Muhammed. 

Local residents call the mausoleum, aged over 75 years, ‘Allah Kovil’ (temple of God). Prayers are held at the tomb not adhering to any religious custom. While Muslims read the Quran, Hindus circumambulate the tomb and Christians light candles. 

The annual festival in memory of the saint, held in December every year, is organised under the leadership of all residents of the village. “The imam from the nearby mosque comes here and conducts Islamic prayers that day, while the Hindus decorate the mausoleum with floral garlands, cook special food and offer it to the devotees,” said Ramaraj, a village resident. 

He said no one knows when or by whom the tomb was built, but the residents — from all religions — visit the shrine on auspicious occasions.  The mosque is cleaned and prayers are offered every morning. People from other states also visit the shrine. Funds for meeting the expenses of the mosque are met using offering made by devotees at the tomb.  

“Since the time I came here and settled nearly 72 years ago, the tomb has been here. People from all religions visit the tomb and offer prayers. There had never been an issue over the tomb,” Rosamma Kartha, a resident, said.

