IBS Software executive chairman VK Mathews elected as chief of Kerala IT body GTech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VK Mathews, executive chairman of IBS Software, has been elected the chairman of GTech, the industry body of IT & ITeS companies in c. Sreekumar V, centre head of Tata Elxsi, is the new secretary of GTech.

The new office-bearers of GTech (Group of Technology Companies) for 2022-2024 were announced here on Sunday. Founded in 2001 and currently having a membership base of over 200 companies representing 90 per cent of the IT employees in Kerala, GTech acts as the reference point for the IT industry by working closely with the government of Kerala in promoting the state as an emerging IT/BPM destination.

Through its various initiatives, GTech aims to enable an ecosystem best suited for transformative and inclusive growth.

Commenting on his new role, Mathews said, "GTech has been instrumental in bringing key changes in the IT community in the state. The role of GTech is to facilitate the accelerated growth of the IT industry in Kerala by promoting and supporting existing IT companies and IT start-ups, working with the government and engaging key influencers to mobilise public support for the industry. It is estimated that one IT job creates four indirect employment opportunities for the public. Hence the IT industry is critical for the socio-economic development of the state."