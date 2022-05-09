Over 10,000 jobs given via Kudumbashree: Kerala Local Self-government Minister MV Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Surpassing the target of generating 5,000 jobs through Kudumbashree's various livelihood programmes, the government claims to have created 10,000-plus jobs in the self-employment and daily wages sector through various initiatives of Kudumbashree as part of its ongoing 100-day programme.

Local Self-government Minister MV Govindan said it was a great achievement that the government has been able to surpass its target. Kudumbashree was able to generate 592 jobs through the National Urban Livelihood Mission, 110 through the Startup Village Entrepreneurship Programme, 5,622 through micro-enterprises, 592 through animal husbandry programmes and 261 through agriculture value-added products.

Through the Pravasi Bhadratha project, interest-free loans were provided to create 2,824 jobs for NRKs who had returned to the state. Under the scheme, a maximum of Rs 2 lakh was provided as loan to each beneficiary. The scheme, aimed at generating 1,000 business ventures for NRKs, was able to assist 1,719 enterprises.

Kudumbashree was also able to equip 2,678 youths to obtain daily wage jobs by providing them skill training under the Yuva Keralam and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana projects.

According to the minister, a project to identify 1 lakh entrepreneurs will also be launched soon in association with local bodies. Another project to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in association with K-DISC was also progressing at a fast pace, the minister said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to address the unemployment woes plaguing the state, the ministyer distributed certificates and statuettes to people who had secured jobs through projects such as Yuva Keralam and those who had started business ventures using loans disbursed through the Pravasi Bhadratha scheme.

District Panchayat president D Suresh presided over the function. Kudumbashree executive director Sreevidya PI, Kasaragod District Panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan and Kudumbashree COO Sreekanth AS were among those who spoke at the event.

