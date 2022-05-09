Thousands cheer as tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar proclaims arrival of Thrissur Pooram

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Heralding the mother of all festivals, the majestic tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakavu Bhagavathy, pushed open the South Tower gate of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur on Monday morning.

Braving the scorching summer heat, thousands gathered at the south gate of the temple to witness the ceremony. It was a moment to cherish for the Pooram fans in Thrissur as the celebrations were restricted to rituals during the past two years due to Covid restrictions. Ernakulam Sivakumar started the procession from Kuttur Neythalakavu at 8 am carrying the idol of the goddess. The procession reached Vadakkumnathan temple at 10.30 am. The crowd cheered in jubilation as Ernakulam Sivakumar emerged through the South gate proclaiming the arrival of the Pooram. A large posse of police was deployed to control the crowd.

The Pooram proclamation, which was only a ritual, became a celebration after Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, the star among captive elephants in Kerala, took over the role. As the majestic tusker was banned from attending festivals, Ernakulam

Sivakumar was chosen for the role.

"I still remember the days when only percussion artists and committee members of Neythalakavu temple were present during the proclamation ceremony. But now, it has grown as a major celebration of the Pooram. Definitely such a huge crowd arriving for it brings joy for us," shared Vinod K, convener of Pooram Premi Sangham.

The Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated in all its splendour on Tuesday. The rituals will start on Tuesday morning with Madathil Varavu and Panchavadyam ensemble at 11 am. Elanjithara melam, the grand rhythmic assembly of percussion artists, will start at 1.30 pm. Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar will lead the Panchavadyam Melam for the Thiruvambady faction while Peruvanam Kuttan Marar will lead the Pandi Melam at Elanjithara for the Paramekkavu faction.

The spectacular Pooram Kudamattom which involves the grand parade of celebrity elephants with dazzling parasols by the Paramekavu and Thiruvambady factions will start at 5 pm. The Pooram fireworks display will be held early on Wednesday morning and the 36-hour celebrations will culminate with the tuskers carrying the idols of the goddesses of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu bidding ceremonial farewell at the western gate of Vadakkumnathan temple on Wednesday afternoon.