Three Kashmiris helped NIA ambush LeT camp attended by Kerala youths

Another witness, a colonel who spent 18.5 out of 21 years of service in Kashmir and was a part of several operations against terrorists, said the situation from 1998 to 2008 had been grim. 

Terrorism

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Eyewitness accounts by three Kashmir natives, who took part in the LeT camp and later surrendered, proved crucial in ambushing the gathering where ‘jihadi’ training was imparted to 180 youths, including Malayalis. The trio, whose names were not revealed, had deposed that the intention of the youths who went to Kashmir was to infiltrate Pakistan, obtain further training and return to Kerala to spread terror. Another witness, a colonel who spent 18.5 out of 21 years of service in Kashmir and was a part of several operations against terrorists, said the situation from 1998 to 2008 had been grim. 

“Pakistan fomented the situation to destabilise the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The design was to divert minds of innocent people with the aim of breaking away from India. Then existing conditions were life-threatening not only for soldiers but the entire population,” he said. The Kashmir natives also said Abdulla, a Lashkar commander, trained the youths in ‘AK-47’. They said during their time at the camp, a woman, Parveen, brought five boys. They were handed over to Abdulla, they said, adding that all said persons from Kerala were trained in ‘AK47’.

The documents of the case revealed that in September 2008, five Keralites – Fayas, Fayis, Muhammed Yasin, Abdul Rahim and Abdul Jabbar alias Anoop – were brought to Margi at Lolab by Parveen, an LeT operator. 

One of the witnesses said Rahim was the leader of the Keralites and used to tell them that they want to go to Pakistan for training and return to Kerala for carrying out terrorist and anti-national activities here. The witnesses also said Shakeer informed them that they had two other commanders in Dubai, Wali and Sarfuraz, and that around 180 boys had been kept ready in Kerala by Ummar for training in terror camps at Kashmir. 

Wali and Sarfuraz collected contributions in Dubai and sent them to Ummar. After 20 days, the Army surrounded the camp. Two youths were killed in an encounter. Three more militants were killed in another encounter with the Army. Later, one of the witnesses who escaped from the camp went to the Lalpura police station in Uttar Pradesh.

