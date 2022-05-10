Forest dept shows interest in KSRTC’s special Gavi package, gears up for study 

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Forest Department has initiated steps to allow the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operate special buses for tourists under its Gavi package. Officials from the Goodrickal forest range in Pathanamthitta will soon submit a report to the forest department headquarters for giving final approval to the special KSRTC package. The department has already launched proceedings for conducting the carrying capacity study in Gavi, which is the first step towards giving permission to the KSRTC.

“We have received KSRTC’s request for permission for the Gavi package. However, there are some formalities to complete,” said a forest official. The official said entry of tourists beyond the capacity of a place causes its destruction. “Gavi, the hill station of the district, is a treasure trove of nature. One can see several wild animals like elephants, tigers and leopards as well as rare trees like Gopher trees here. Unchecked human intervention will adversely affect Gavi’s biodiversity and wildlife. So, we will conduct a study on the place’s carrying capacity. Based on it, we will issue strict directions that KSRTC will have to follow while bringing tourists. KSRTC authorities should take steps to avoid pollution in Gavi,” said the official.

Authorities from KSRTC’s Pathanamthitta depot had approached the forest department in February seeking permission to operate special buses to Gavi, besides their daily service to Kumily via the hill station at 6.30 am.

KSRTC is planning to operate a 36-seater bus for the one-day special package in tune with the demand of tourists. The proposed bus service will take tourists from Pathanamthitta depot to Gavi. From there, they will be taken to Vandiperiyar, Parunthumpara and Vagamon. From Vagamon, the bus will return to Pathanamthitta via Kottayam. KSRTC has fixed the charge as `700 per head for the service. It includes the entry fee levied by the forest department.