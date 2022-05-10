STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC-Swift to trial nonstop Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi weekend service

The ticket will cost Rs 369 each, and can be reserved through the site online.keralartc.com or through the mobile app Ente KSRTC.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

K-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

K-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC-Swift will operate non-stop weekend bus services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on an experimental basis on May 13 and 15. Simultaneous services from both cities,  via Vytilla hub, will start at 5.30pm. The trip is expected to be completed in four hours. If the passengers demand, the bus will stop at Krishnapuram for a toilet break, said a statement from KSRTC-Swift. The ticket will cost Rs 369 each, and can be reserved through the site online.keralartc.com or through the mobile app Ente KSRTC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC-Swift KSRTC Kochi Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp