KSRTC-Swift to trial nonstop Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi weekend service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC-Swift will operate non-stop weekend bus services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on an experimental basis on May 13 and 15. Simultaneous services from both cities, via Vytilla hub, will start at 5.30pm. The trip is expected to be completed in four hours. If the passengers demand, the bus will stop at Krishnapuram for a toilet break, said a statement from KSRTC-Swift. The ticket will cost Rs 369 each, and can be reserved through the site online.keralartc.com or through the mobile app Ente KSRTC.