STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PC George booked again for hate speech

Palarivattom police here booked the former MLA over his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala here on May 8.

Published: 10th May 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

PC George ( File Photo |EPS)

PC George ( File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: A week after he was arrested and released on bail for making controversial remarks against the Muslim community, another case was registered against senior politician P C George by the police on Tuesday, on charges of hate speech.

Palarivattom police here booked the former MLA over his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala here on May 8.

The case was registered under IPC 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a police officer said.

"The further proceedings in the case will be finalised after examining the details and bail conditions regarding the earlier case registered at Thiruvananthapuram," he told PTI.

Seventy year-old George, who was the chief whip while Congress-led UDF was in power, had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community.

Addressing a programme organised as part of the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan here late last month, the former Kerala Congress leader had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people "infertile" in a bid to "seize control" of the country.

As the remarks triggered a widespread political controversy, a case was registered and he was arrested on May 1.

However, within a few hours of his arrest, George secured bail from a Magisterial court.

George, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, had lost his bastion to the Left Democratic Front candidate in the 2021 Assembly polls in a triangular fight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PC George Hate Speech
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp