STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pooram back, all eyes on Thrissur

Several thousand people gathered at the south gate of Sree Vadakkunathan temple to witness the proclamation ceremony

Published: 10th May 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram celebrations (File photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Heralding the mother of all festivals, tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakavu Bhagavathy, on Monday morning pushed open the South Tower gate of Sree Vadakkunathan temple. Braving the scorching summer heat, several thousand people gathered at the south gate of the temple to witness the ceremony. It was a moment to cherish for pooram fans  since the celebrations had been restricted to rituals during the past two years in Covid’s wake. 

Ernakulam Sivakumar carrying the idol of the goddess started the procession from Kuttur Neythalakavu at 8am. The procession reached Vadakkunathan temple at 10.30am. The crowd cheered in jubilation as Ernakulam Sivakumar emerged through the South gate proclaiming the arrival of pooram. 

“I still recall the days when only percussion artists and committee members of Neythalakavu temple were present during the proclamation ceremony. But now, it has grown into a major celebration of the pooram.

Indeed such a massive turnout fills us with immense joy,” said Pooram Premi Sangham convener Vinod K. The Thrissur Pooram rituals will start on Tuesday morning with madathil varavu and percussion ensemble at 11am. Elanjithara melam, the grand rhythmic assembly of percussion artists, will start at 1.30pm.  The spectacular kudamattam featuring dazzling parasols by Paramekavu and Thiruvambady factions will start at 5pm.

 SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS MADE FOR WOMEN
Thrissur: The district administration has made arrangements to ensure the safety of women and enable them to watch Kudamattam at Thekkinkadu maidan. “Bullet patrolling and Kudumbashree She Taxi services will be made available,” said Revenue Minister K Rajan. In addition, 50 women civil-defence volunteers will also be deployed. An enclosure, which can accommodate 250 women, will be set up near police control room in Thekke Gopura Nada, which will be guarded by women police officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp