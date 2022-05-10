Pooram back, all eyes on Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Heralding the mother of all festivals, tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakavu Bhagavathy, on Monday morning pushed open the South Tower gate of Sree Vadakkunathan temple. Braving the scorching summer heat, several thousand people gathered at the south gate of the temple to witness the ceremony. It was a moment to cherish for pooram fans since the celebrations had been restricted to rituals during the past two years in Covid’s wake.

Ernakulam Sivakumar carrying the idol of the goddess started the procession from Kuttur Neythalakavu at 8am. The procession reached Vadakkunathan temple at 10.30am. The crowd cheered in jubilation as Ernakulam Sivakumar emerged through the South gate proclaiming the arrival of pooram.

“I still recall the days when only percussion artists and committee members of Neythalakavu temple were present during the proclamation ceremony. But now, it has grown into a major celebration of the pooram.

Indeed such a massive turnout fills us with immense joy,” said Pooram Premi Sangham convener Vinod K. The Thrissur Pooram rituals will start on Tuesday morning with madathil varavu and percussion ensemble at 11am. Elanjithara melam, the grand rhythmic assembly of percussion artists, will start at 1.30pm. The spectacular kudamattam featuring dazzling parasols by Paramekavu and Thiruvambady factions will start at 5pm.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS MADE FOR WOMEN

Thrissur: The district administration has made arrangements to ensure the safety of women and enable them to watch Kudamattam at Thekkinkadu maidan. “Bullet patrolling and Kudumbashree She Taxi services will be made available,” said Revenue Minister K Rajan. In addition, 50 women civil-defence volunteers will also be deployed. An enclosure, which can accommodate 250 women, will be set up near police control room in Thekke Gopura Nada, which will be guarded by women police officers.