Railway Board nod for 27 new ROBs in Kerala

The construction cost will be borne equally by the state government and the Railways. 

Published: 10th May 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could help address traffic snarl-ups in small towns, 27 railway overbridges will soon come up across the state. The Railway Board has given K-Rail the nod to construct 22 ROBs. The overbridges will be a major development initiative undertaken by K-Rail, the implementing agency for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.  

In the initial phase, permission was given for five ROBs last September. These are the Palli gate between Puthukkad and Irinjalakkuda stations; Thrippakkudam between Ambalappuzha and Harippad; Pattikkad between Angadippuram and Vaniyambalam; and the Nilamboor yard and Ezhimala gates between Payangadi and Payyannoor stations. Now, the permission has been given for the remaining ROBs.

The social impact assessment, ahead of land acquisition, has been completed for seven ROBs and reports were submitted to the respective district collectors. In addition to the five ROBs in the initial phase, SIA for the Uppala and Vellayil gates have also been completed. Tender proceedings are progressing for the Palli and Nilamboor yard gates. The overbridges are being constructed as per the MoU signed between the state government and the railway ministry last July. The construction cost will be borne equally by the state government and the Railways. 

