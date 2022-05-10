STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrissur Pooram: Ceremonies begin with elephant parade for participating temples 

The much-awaited day for the spectacular show of Thrissur Pooram has arrived. Thousands of people started flowing to Thekkinkadu Maidan to watch the largest festival in the state.

Published: 10th May 2022

Pooram for Panamukkumpally Sastha

By Express News Service

The pooram ceremonies began with the elephant parade for Kanimangalam Sastha at 7.30 am. The summer showers last night have made the perfect weather to watch the pooram. People are all thrilled to dance to the rhythms of chenda when Pandimelam reaches its peak during Elanjithara Melam. Photographers reign the Thekkinkadu Maidan as they click pictures of the tuskers and major ceremonies of the festival. 

Followed by Kanimangalam sastha,  Panamukkumpally Sastha and Karamukku Bhagavathy reached Thekkinkadu Maidan with the escort of melam.  The participating temples will visit Sree Vadakkumnathan temple and return to their own villages. 

Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy will begin by 11 am while Paramekkavu Bhagavathy's Elanjithara Melam at 2pm will take the festival to its peak.

Comments

