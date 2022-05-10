STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrissur Pooram: Railways allocates more ticket counters, train stoppages, amenities for passengers

At Thrissur station, five unreserved ticket(UTS) counters will function at the main entrance and one UTS counter will function at the second entrance. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of Thrissur Pooram, the Railways has made special arrangements at Thrissur and  Punkunnam stations for the convenience of passengers, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The arrangements include additional unreserved ticket counters, train stoppages, toilets, waiting halls, medical services and security personnel.

As many as seven trains –  Train No 16305 Ernakulam Junction-Kannur Intercity Daily Express, Train No 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Daily Intercity Express, Train No 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Daily Executive Express, Train No 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Daily Express, Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central -Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Daily Express, Train No 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express, Train No 16792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Express  – will halt at Punkunnam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

