STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Confluence of colours, rhythm at Thrissur Pooram

The rain, which started at 6.45pm, could not dampen the spirit of the crowd as they cheered on when each umbrella went up in the air.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The excitement reached a crescendo during Kudamattam when parasols of various hues were displayed atop 30 caparisoned elephants | A Sanesh

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Nearly  hundred elephants, thousand-odd percussion artists and a sea of crowd turned the Thekkinkad Maidan into a confluence of colours and rhythm as Thrissur Pooram returned in all its grandeur after being restricted to rituals in the last two years due to Covid.

The sight of the caparisoned elephants gave the festival a majestic look, with the Vadakkumnathan temple providing a grand setting. After Madhathil Varavu and Elanjithara Melam, the excitement reached a crescendo during Kudamattam when parasols of various hues were displayed atop 15 caparisoned elephants each of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms. Paramekkavu Padmanabhan carried the idol of Paramekkavu Devi while Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan led the Thiruvambady faction.

The rain, which started at 6.45pm, could not dampen the spirit of the crowd as they cheered on when each umbrella went up in the air. The ones decorated with LED lights drew the utmost cheer. “Both devaswoms had made around 47 sets of parasols including five special ones. Doctors had checked the elephants on Monday and the most calm ones were selected by both the devaswoms to avoid any untoward incident,” said P V Subramanian, coordinator of small poorams.

The maidan, also known as the Swaraj Round, came alive in the morning when small poorams started arriving. At 11.30am, the deities of Thiruvambady, escorted by 25 caparisoned elephants, started for Brahmaswam madom for the Madhathil Varavu ritual. 

Festival of fests

1798 The year in which Thrissur Pooram began, through a royal decree of then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin

The edict made Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady as the main sponsors of the festivities

Besides the main pooram by the above 2 devaswoms, small poorams from nearby temples also took part. Fireworks was put off due to rain

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp