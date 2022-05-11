STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Asani likely to bring isolated rain till monsoon onset

The arrival of the first cyclone of the year, Asani, has put the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on a high alert.

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrival of the first cyclone of the year, Asani, has put the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on a high alert. However, the weakening of the cyclonic system and its detour by Wednesday mean that the state will get isolated rain till the onset of monsoon, according to weather experts. 

According to them, the impact of Asani will continue till the onset of Southwest Monsoon in the state, though it would be too early to predict the exact date when the rainy season will begin. The impact of the severe cyclone has already been evident since Monday when the state received rain across the districts. Kottayam district recorded the maximum rainfall of 151mm in Mundakkayam. The state received only isolated rain on Tuesday and according to India Meteorological Department, the situation is likely to continue till May 13. 

The link between the cyclone and monsoon has not been clearly established. The IMD has not issued any monsoon forecast yet. However, the weather experts said that cyclones, especially those preceding a monsoon period, have the potential to disrupt the monsoon weather pattern.

“We will get rain or thunderstorms in isolated pockets till the onset of monsoon. Cyclones ahead of monsoon will either trigger the onset or delay it. Normally, there is a cyclonic system formation in Arabian Sea ahead of monsoon,” said Abhilash S, associate professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences. Cochin University of Science and Technology.

