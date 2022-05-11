STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EK Samastha leader flayed for ‘insulting’ girl student

Former national vice-president of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) Fathima Thahiliya expressed her dissent to Abdulla Musliyar’s action.

M T Abdulla Musaliyar

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A video of EK Samastha leader MT Abdulla Musliyar scolding the people standing next to him for inviting a Class X girl student to the dais for receiving a reward for her educational excellence has gone viral on social media. 

Former national vice-president of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) Fathima Thahiliya expressed her dissent to Abdulla Musliyar’s action. She said on social media that the girls who have gone through such a situation (like the Class X student faced) would hate religion and religious leaders later in their lives. 
The controversial incident occurred during a recent inaugural ceremony of a new building of Darul Ulum Madrasa at Pathiramanna in Malappuram. During the ceremony, Abdulla Musliyar publicly scolded the organisers for inviting the girl to the dais. He conveyed the message to the organisers that girls should not be invited to the dais.

“Who invited her to the dais? You will face the consequences if you repeat this mistake. Don’t you know the rules of Samastha? Instead, invite her guardian,” Abdulla Musliyar was seen telling the organisers.
People on social media also criticised IUML Malappuram district president Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, who was present at the function, for not acting against the injustice.

