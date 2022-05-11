Salary payment in KSRTC still in limbo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty continues over the payment of salaries to KSRTC employees as the management could not source sufficient funds yet. Earlier during the talks with trade unions, the management had agreed to pay salaries to employees by May 10. The trade unions, including those affiliated with the ruling LDF, are planning strong protests in the wake of regular delay in salary disbursement.

The finance department has sanctioned only `30 crore against the demand for `65 crore. As the funds will not be enough, the management is considering other options such as overdraft. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju said it was the responsibility of the management to pay salaries to its employees.