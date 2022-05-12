STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Debarring of three students for MBBS exam fraud right: Kerala HC

As the investigation into the crime is pending, it would not be proper for this court to delve further into this aspect,” observed the court.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has found that three students of Azeeziya Medical College, Meeyannoor, who were booked for impersonation in the MBBS examination, have violated the guidelines issued by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to ensure that the examinations are kept free of all malpractice. The court observed that the role played by them to somehow pass the exam is clearly evident. 

“Following a conspiracy hatched, the answer booklets and question papers were smuggled out of the examination hall with the concurrence of the chief superintendent, invigilators and support IT staff and, thereafter, the answers to the questions were dictated by some expert and the same were written down by three other students sitting in some other part of the college. These answer booklets were forwarded to the university and an alert IT staffer, at the time of data processing, detected the malpractice. 

As the investigation into the crime is pending, it would not be proper for this court to delve further into this aspect,” observed the court. The court issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Pranav G Mohan, Nabeel Sajid and Midhun Jemsin, the three students, who challenged the order of the university vice-chancellor disqualifying them for impersonation and interdicting them from appearing for the examinations for up to five chances for committing the malpractice in the MBBS exam.

TAGS
Kerala High Court MBBS exam
