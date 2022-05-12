It’s a political fight, no need for sympathy: Uma Thomas

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Uma Thomas had kept herself away from active politics after completing her studies and becoming the life partner of the late MLA P T Thomas. At Maharaja’s College, she was elected to the student’s union twice.

Later, her political activities were confined to PT’s campaigning for assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, now, she has been leading the UDF campaign like a seasoned politician. According to Uma, who has been fielded by Congress to retain the Thrikkakara assembly seat, this is a political fight and the activities of PT as the local MLA are in the minds of voters. Sympathy is not required.

What are your chances? Will K V Thomas spoil the party?

I never thought that K V Thomas Mash will campaign for the LDF. I couldn’t meet him personally due to the hectic campaign schedule but I called him over the phone and his wife spoke with me. She extended all support and I told her that I was seeking the blessings of K V Thomas also. It is quite unfortunate that he has switched over to another front leaving the Congress party. UDF is cent per cent confident of retaining the seat as all leaders are with me. I am only concentrating on meeting the voters.

Have you been fielded by Congress to get sympathy votes?

This is clearly a political fight; hence, there is no space for sympathy. The development initiatives and strong stance of late PT on several issues would only be enough to conquer the minds of the voters of Thrikkakara.

Whom do you think gets the advantage of the pull-out of the AAP-T20 combination?

I will get the votes of all sections of people. The withdrawal of anyone would not make any impact.

Do you believe Dr Jo Joseph is the Church’s candidate?

It’s a political fight between two fronts.

LDF says only an MLA in the ruling front can do anything for the constituency. Your comments.

Is there any symbol of development in Thrikkakara during the past six years of LDF rule in the state? It is the Congress that brought development to Kochi.

