Rainfall to continue in Kerala till Sunday

The Thrissur Pooram organisers had to postpone the fireworks display, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning, to Sunday due to heavy rain.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under the influence of cyclonic storm Asani, which has brought heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the westerly winds have gained strength causing widespread rainfall in Kerala. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will continue to receive isolated heavy rain at some places till May 15.  

The Thrissur Pooram organisers had to postpone the fireworks display, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning, to Sunday due to heavy rain. “Asani will weaken into a depression on Thursday and is moving in the northeast direction. With the weakening of the cyclone, the intensity of rain will decrease. The state received good rain on Tuesday night.

The cyclone has strengthened the westerly winds and formation of another low pressure can help advance the monsoon. We expect this to happen by the end of May,” said IMD scientist V K Mini. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Thursday.

Rainfall on Wednesday

Idukki: 10.4cm
Peermade: 8.1cm
Thodupuzha: 11.02cm
Koilandy: 8.1cm
Vadakara: 8.2cm
Chalakudy: 7.6cm
Athirappilly: 13cm
Perumbavoor: 9.4cm
Piravom: 8.1cm
Kanjirappally: 8.6cm
Kozhenchery: 7cm

Yellow alert for Thursday (7-11cm)
Malappuram
Ernakulam
Kottayam
Idukki

