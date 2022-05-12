Thrissur Pooram: Rain plays dampener, fireworks put off

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The major fireworks display which was scheduled to happen in the wee hours of Wednesday and later postponed was again postponed to May 15 (Sunday) because of heavy rain. As per the customs, the major pyrotechnics show used to happen in the wee hours of the second day of Pooram. Generally, thousands of people gather at Swaraj Round to witness the fireworks which is considered as one of the best, that too in the heart of a busy city. This year, due to the heavy rain, the pyrotechnics show was postponed to Wednesday evening, but it was cancelled.

After discussions with District Collector Haritha V Kumar and City Police Commissioner R Adhithya, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms postponed the show to 6.30pm on Sunday. As per the weather forecast, the state would experience rain for the next four more days and hence the devaswoms didn’t want to take risk by scheduling it on Thursday.

“We need a minimum of two dry days after the rain to conduct the fireworks display. So, tentatively, the pyrotechnics show that everyone is waiting for will happen on Sunday after the rain goes away,” said Rajesh G, secretary of Paramekkavu Devaswom. The area where the display will take place will remain separated from the other parts till Sunday.