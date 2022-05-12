STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram: Rain plays dampener, fireworks put off

 The major fireworks display which was scheduled to happen in the wee hours of Wednesday and later postponed was again postponed to May 15 (Sunday) because of heavy rain.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pakalpooram of Thiruvambady devaswom before the conclusion of Thrissur Pooram on Wednesday | A Sanesh 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The major fireworks display which was scheduled to happen in the wee hours of Wednesday and later postponed was again postponed to May 15 (Sunday) because of heavy rain. As per the customs, the major pyrotechnics show used to happen in the wee hours of the second day of Pooram. Generally, thousands of people gather at Swaraj Round to witness the fireworks which is considered as one of the best, that too in the heart of a busy city. This year, due to the heavy rain, the pyrotechnics show was postponed to Wednesday evening, but  it was cancelled. 

After discussions with District Collector Haritha V Kumar and City Police Commissioner R Adhithya, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms postponed the show to 6.30pm on Sunday. As per the weather forecast, the state would experience rain for the next four more days and hence the devaswoms didn’t want to take risk by scheduling it on Thursday.

“We need a minimum of two dry days after the rain to conduct the fireworks display. So, tentatively, the pyrotechnics show that everyone is waiting for will happen on Sunday after the rain goes away,” said Rajesh G, secretary of Paramekkavu Devaswom.  The area where the display will take place will remain separated from the other parts till Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp