Healer's murder: Shaibin’s role in more deaths under scanner

 It is suspected that Shaibin Ashraf and his friends were also involved in the death of more people.  

Published: 13th May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It is suspected that Shaibin Ashraf and his friends were also involved in the death of more people. Shaibin’s friend Harris, a native of Muttayam in Chathamangalam, and a woman from Ernakulam were found dead in Abu Dhabi in 2020. Harris was a business partner of Shaibin. 

In a pen drive handed over to the police by Shaibin’s friend Noushad, there were visuals giving clues to Harris’ death. A video shot by Noushad also contained details of the plot to kill Harris. Harris’ family has now demanded a comprehensive probe.

Harifa, his sister, said, “Since 2017, my brother had faced threats from Shaibin. They had a fall out over personal issues. In March 2020, Harris was found dead with his wrist slit in his Abu Dhabi flat. We heard about the video. We are not surprised. Shaibin would kill anyone using his money and political influence.”

The investigation team led by Nilambur and Malappuram special branch DySPs have launched a detailed probe into Shaibin’s past.

