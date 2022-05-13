Kerala: Kozhikode to host two-day fest to felicitate Kathakali maestro Kottakal Devadas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kathakali enthusiasts across the state will gather in Kozhikode on May 14 and 15 to felicitate Kathakali maestro Kottakkal Devadas. Known for his portrayal of villainous red beard (thadi) and black (kari) characters, 55-year-old Devadas has got a huge fan base across the state.

Joining the legion of talented artists like the late Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri and Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan, Devadas has been active in the Kathakali stage for the past 35 years and has performed in European and West Asian countries.

"I joined Kottakal P S V Natyasangham in 1979 at the age of 14 and my first performance was as Krishna of Subhadraharanam in 1980. However, my Gurus were not impressed with my appearance as I was tall and not handsome. I was not offered gracious roles like 'pacha' that portray the noble and divine characters like Krishna, Rama, Bheema and Arjuna because of my appearance. I wanted to perform the villainous Kathi roles like Ravana and Duryodhana," he said.

After the 10-year Kathakali training, he joined the PSV Natyasangham but didn't get roles as people thought he was not suitable for Kathakali.

"One day, noted artist Kottakal Murali fell ill and the PSV asked me whether I can perform as Sugreevan of Bali Vadham. That was the turning point in my life. The Programme was at Vellinezhi Kinginikottukavu temple. Later Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan introduced me to South Kerala," said Devadas.

Devadas will be bestowed a ‘Veera Sringhala’ by Kathakali enthusiasts at a function scheduled to be held at Padmashree Kalyana Mandapam at Thali in Kozhikode on Sunday. Sarath A Haridasan, who is making a documentary for Amazon Prime named Stage on Fire based on the life of Devadas, is the chairman of the organising committee.

The two-day programme will be inaugurated by Kollu Mookambika temple chief archak K Ramachandra Adiga at 10 am on Saturday. A meeting of Kathakali fraternity will be held at 2 pm. Leading Kathakali artists will participate in the Kathakali performances that will start at 7 pm. Nalacharitham third Day and prahlada Charitham are the plays to be performed.

Art performances will start at 10.30 am on Sunday. Kalady Sanskrit University vice-chancellor M V Narayanan will inaugurate the felicitation programme at 5 pm. Percussion artist Mattannur Sankarankutty will present the Veera Sringhala on the occasion. Later three plays - Nalacharitham fourth day, Karna Sapadham and Dakshayagam will be performed.