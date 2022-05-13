Kerala: Model-cum-actress found dead in her Kozhikode flat

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An actress-cum-model was found dead in her flat in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shahana, 20, daughter of Althaf and native of Cheruvathur, Kasaragod.

The woman's body was found hanging on a window grill at her rented flat in Parambil Bazar on Thursday at 11 pm. The Chevayur police have registered a case for unnatural death. Her husband Sajad, a native of Parambil Bazar, has been taken into police custody and he is being questioned.

Sajad and Shahana got married a year and a half ago. Police are checking the domestic violence as well as murder possibilities since there are indications of frequent arguments and fights between the husband and wife.

The inquest procedures will be led by the RDO.