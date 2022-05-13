STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDPI, PFI extremist outfits but not banned: Kerala HC

The police said the accused are SDPI activists. 

Published: 13th May 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed there is no doubt that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. “However, these are not banned organisations,” it said while dismissing the plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad. The verdict pronounced on May 5, was publicised only on Thursday.

Justice K Haripal made the observation while dismissing the petition filed by S Arshika, wife of Sanjith. She said Sanjith was the secretary of RSS Thenari Mandalam in Elappully and an eyesore of PFI and SDPI, both known organisations indulging in propagating extremist ideologies. Sanjith tried to maintain peace between communities and was against extremist groups. “SDPI and PFI are engaged in the conversion of people from other communities to Islam by threat, coercion and intimidation,” she said. Sanjith’s death is the result of a larger conspiracy by SDPI and PFI, but the investigating agency did not conduct a proper probe, she said. The police said the accused are SDPI activists. 

“Sanjith was killed in retaliation for the attack on an SDPI worker. We unravelled the conspiracy hatched by the accused and identified the murderers and those who hatched it,” the police said. The court said all main culprits have been arrested. The final report was presented within the statutory period which prevented the accused from getting default bail. In this case, the probe agency does not appear to have special interest in shielding the culprits.

Comments

