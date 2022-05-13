STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrikkakara bypoll: Pinarayi harps on development, stands firm on SilverLine

He also unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP as well as Congress, which he alleged has reduced itself to the saffron party’s B team.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the battle to the opposition camp, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit the campaign trail in Thrikkakara on Thursday harping on his pet theme of development and asserting that his government’s showpiece project SilverLine will be implemented. He also unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP as well as Congress, which he alleged has reduced itself to the saffron party’s B team.

Inaugurating the LDF election convention here, he accused UDF MPs from the state of scuttling Kerala’s efforts to secure Central clearance for key development projects in the state.Promising unprecedented development in the constituency, Pinarayi said Thrikkakara will be home to some of the most prestigious projects including K-Rail’s Ernakulam station and Kochi Metro’s extension.

CM: Chance for voters to correct mistake, help LDF score century

“K-Rail will be implemented. There shouldn’t be any doubt in anyone’s mind in this regard,” he said, amid thundering applause by party workers and supporters, who turned up in droves braving the rain.He said the byelection is crucial as it’s about Kerala’s development. “When there is a need to stand united and fight for Kerala’s cause, UDF MPs in Delhi are trying to torpedo development projects,” he said.

“The byelection has caught attention at the national level... It is a golden opportunity for voters of Thrikkakara to correct their mistake in the last election and elect the LDF candidate to help us achieve a century (100 seats),” he said. He said Christians, Muslims and the SC/ST communities are facing attacks from BJP or its arms across the country. “Only the Left can provide an effective fight against communalism. People know it, they have faith in us, and that’s why they trusted us with 99 seats,” Pinarayi said.

He slammed Congress for taking a soft approach when minorities are attacked across India. “On the one side, we are seeing a deliberate bid by the ruling party at the Centre to destroy the country’s secular fabric, and on the other, there are moves to weaken Constitutional institutions. After the Supreme Court decision on sedition law, we have seen the union law minister talking about ‘Lakshman Rekha’ which had the tone of a threat,” Pinarayi said.

The convention was attended by leaders of LDF allies, including CPI’s Kanam Rajendran and KC(M)’s Jose K Mani. It also saw dissident leader K V Thomas getting a rousing reception upon entry. Thomas, in his speech, hailed Pinarayi and the Left government for pro-development approach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Thrikkakara Thrikkakara bypoll SilverLine
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp