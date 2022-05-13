Thrikkakara bypoll: Pinarayi harps on development, stands firm on SilverLine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the battle to the opposition camp, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit the campaign trail in Thrikkakara on Thursday harping on his pet theme of development and asserting that his government’s showpiece project SilverLine will be implemented. He also unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP as well as Congress, which he alleged has reduced itself to the saffron party’s B team.

Inaugurating the LDF election convention here, he accused UDF MPs from the state of scuttling Kerala’s efforts to secure Central clearance for key development projects in the state.Promising unprecedented development in the constituency, Pinarayi said Thrikkakara will be home to some of the most prestigious projects including K-Rail’s Ernakulam station and Kochi Metro’s extension.

CM: Chance for voters to correct mistake, help LDF score century

“K-Rail will be implemented. There shouldn’t be any doubt in anyone’s mind in this regard,” he said, amid thundering applause by party workers and supporters, who turned up in droves braving the rain.He said the byelection is crucial as it’s about Kerala’s development. “When there is a need to stand united and fight for Kerala’s cause, UDF MPs in Delhi are trying to torpedo development projects,” he said.

“The byelection has caught attention at the national level... It is a golden opportunity for voters of Thrikkakara to correct their mistake in the last election and elect the LDF candidate to help us achieve a century (100 seats),” he said. He said Christians, Muslims and the SC/ST communities are facing attacks from BJP or its arms across the country. “Only the Left can provide an effective fight against communalism. People know it, they have faith in us, and that’s why they trusted us with 99 seats,” Pinarayi said.

He slammed Congress for taking a soft approach when minorities are attacked across India. “On the one side, we are seeing a deliberate bid by the ruling party at the Centre to destroy the country’s secular fabric, and on the other, there are moves to weaken Constitutional institutions. After the Supreme Court decision on sedition law, we have seen the union law minister talking about ‘Lakshman Rekha’ which had the tone of a threat,” Pinarayi said.

The convention was attended by leaders of LDF allies, including CPI’s Kanam Rajendran and KC(M)’s Jose K Mani. It also saw dissident leader K V Thomas getting a rousing reception upon entry. Thomas, in his speech, hailed Pinarayi and the Left government for pro-development approach.