Dubai police yet to trace rape accused actor Vijay Babu

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dubai police have drawn a blank in locating actor-producer Vijay Babu who is reportedly holed up somewhere in that Gulf Emirate after the Kochi city police registered a rape case against him following a complaint by a young actor. Nearly eight days have passed since the Kochi city police issued a Blue Corner notice to Dubai police through Interpol requesting them to track down Vijay Babu.

The actor-producer was in Goa when the police registered the case on April 22 and he fled the country via the Bengaluru airport immediately after he came to know about it. The Kochi city police had handed over all the necessary information, including the details of the flight by which he reached Dubai, to the police there. To expedite the process of enabling the Dubai police to detain Vijay Babu once he is located, the Kochi city police had secured an arrest warrant from a court and handed it over to the Dubai police through Interpol.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the Dubai police were yet to pass on any details about Vijay Babu. “We have also sent a request to its embassy here seeking to expedite the tracing process,” he said. Responding to an email notice sent by the Kochi city police asking him to appear before the investigation officer (IO) in the case, Babu had stated that he was out of station on a business tour and would return to Kochi only after May 19.

The Kerala High Court is expected to take Vijay Babu’s bail application for hearing on or after May 19. The police have decided to strongly oppose the bail plea on the grounds that he has already shown his ability to go absconding and there is all probability that he would go into hiding if pre-arrest bail is granted.

An officer with the state Special Branch claimed that Babu opted Dubai as his hideout since he was given assurance by a few influential persons in that city that he would be safe there till the HC or Supreme Court take a call on his anticipatory bail plea.