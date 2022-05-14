Kerala: Five held with 92 kg sandalwood in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of officers from the forest flying squad raided a house at Panampally Nagar in the city and arrested five persons who were trying to sell sandalwood illegally. The team seized 92 kg of sandalwood worth Rs 20 lakh, which was kept in the backyard of the house.



The arrested persons are Saju Sebastian of Thodupuzha, Nishad and Sajan KG of Adimali, Roy of Anaviratti in Idukki and Sinu Thomas of Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

According to Flying squad DFO Manu Sathyan, Saju Sebastian is the kingpin. The accused were handed over to Mekkapala police who will produce them before Perumbavoor court.

The accused claimed that they procured the sandalwood from private parties in Idukki and were in contact with prospective buyers. The Forest Intelligence wing got a tip-off about the operations of the gang and informed the Ernakulam flying squad.

“We contacted the gang as buyers and were invited to see the sandalwoods on Saturday morning. We checked the sandalwood logs kept in the backyard of the house and after confirmation detained them. They had taken the house on rent claiming that they were timber dealers,” said Manu Sathyan.