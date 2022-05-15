16-year-old girl falls into river while taking selfie on railway bridge, dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 16-year-old girl fell into the Chaliyar river and died while taking a selfie on the railway bridge here on Saturday noon. The accident occurred when the Coimbatore-Mangalore passenger train passed while the girl and her friend were on the Feroke railway bridge around 1 pm. The deceased has been identified as Nafath Fathaah, a native of Kotharthode, Feroke Municipality, and a Class 10 student of Farook Higher Secondary School in Farook College.

Nafath and her friend Muhammed Ishaam were returning from tuition class when the mishap occurred. Police suspect she fell into the river after being hit by the Coimbatore-Mangalore passenger train while attempting to take a selfie. “The primary conclusion is that the duo was walking on the bridge. A train passed and one of the students fell into the river,” said G Balachandran, Feroke police inspector.

Her body was recovered from Beypore by people and Feroke police team. After the inquest procedure, the body was shifted to Kozhikode MCH for postmortem to know the exact cause of death. Ishaam was also injured in the mishap and has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Hospital authorities said the youth’s health condition is stable now.