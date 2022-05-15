Eyeing Kerala, AAP forms alliance with Twenty20, to take on UDF, LDF, NDA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To take on all three political fronts in Kerala, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kitex-backed Twenty20 on Sunday announced a formal alliance in Kerala called "People's Welfare Alliance" which vowed to work for a new political movement in the state promising welfare of the people.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal announced the formal alliance with Twenty20 and offered to implement all welfare schemes rolled out by his party in Delhi in Kerala if elected to power.

Addressing a massive public meet at Kitex ground in Kizhakkambalam, he said "We offer free electricity, water, education and health care to the people in Delhi. We have stopped corruption in Delhi and ensured that the government reaches the door of the people to offer varied government services. If you all want to bring a change in Kerala and get all these welfare measures, you have to support us," he said.

"We brought change in Delhi and Punjab, now it's the time to bring a change in Kerala. Me and Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob are not politicians. Our income is not from politics. We dont want to make money from politics. We opted to get into politics to bring a change and do good to the society. We are in the path of truth and virtue. It's our good deeds that people are standing buy us. We have shown to the nation that we can fight any major political parties in the elections. Our candidates from different walks of lives defeated three and four time MLAs in Punjab and Delhi. We can do this in Kerala also," he said.

Coming down heavily on LDF government and its K-Rail project, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob said the LDF government was uprooting the lives of the people for a project which will worsen the financials of the state.

"Kerala will soon face a situation similar to Sri Lanka. A government which cannot properly manage KSRTC and KSEB is now going after a Rs 65,000 crore K Rail project. The successive UDF and LDF governments have put the state in miserable condition. In the last five years of Pinarayi Vijayan government, the state has become a land of murderers. Over 32 political murders were reported in the state in the last five years. Women fear to walk on the roads. We have been electing different political parties to power over te years. But when they come to power, they forget about people's welfare. Twent20 and AAP share a lot in common and the objectives of both the parties are same. It's hightime for us to bring a change in Kerala," he added.