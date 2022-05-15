Blood bag pioneer pens tale of compelling tech

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 96, C S B Nair has turned an author. Weaving a narrative around his vast experience as a trailblazer in the development of blood bags in India, Nair brings to the fore the compelling story of the history of blood-bag making in India. Titled ‘Indigenous Technology: Development, Transfer and Commercialisation’, his book chronicles the development of blood bags and the difficulties encountered during manufacture, product commercialisation and marketing. It begins with the launch of manufacturing, and allied problems, and unravels the eventual success story behind becoming one of the best blood bag manufacturers in the world.

“After retiring, I realised there was so much material, and that I had to write about it. That’s how the book happened,” says Nair, reclining in an easy chair at his home in Thiruvananthapuram. The lab was always his favourite place. He started his journey as a technical assistant at the Kerala University, where he spent seven years. Later, after 26 years with the Central Fuel Research Institute in Bihar, and with FACT in Kochi, he delved into blood-bag making. He joined the Peninsula Polymers as the head of research and development, and went on to become the director as the firm transformed into Terumo Penpol.

Just two years into retirement, from the final job there as a consultant, he recalls the time when blood transfusions were done in glass bottles in India. “There were a lot of constraints and failures. But over time, we were the pioneers in the development of blood bags in the country,” he says.The book -- work on which started a few years ago -- is a first-person account of the development of the indigenous technology to manufacture blood bags. It was released last week.

“The manufacturing process was fraught with problems, such as the fungal growth on the blood-bag labels, water condensation between the blood bag and the outer cover. After tireless efforts, the team went on to create a technology that revolutionised blood-bag making. We managed to become the second-best in the world. Subsequently, our technology has grown superior,” he says.