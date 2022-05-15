STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor prices may go up, says MV Govindan

Bevco has already scaled down the production of the popular ‘Jawan Deluxe XXX Rum’ due to the same reasons, he said.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Excise minister MV Govindan

Kerala Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister MV Govindan on Saturday said the government may increase liquor prices, citing the hike in the cost of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages, as the reason.

“ENA has become dearer by Rs 6-7 per litre. We have to think about increasing liquor prices. I’m reserving my comment as the government has not taken a policy decision,” he told reporters in the capital. Govindan said liquor manufacturers, including the state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation, have been affected by ENA shortage and its price rise which might force them to curtail supply.

Bevco has already scaled down the production of the popular ‘Jawan Deluxe XXX Rum’ due to the same reasons, he said. TNIE had on May 10 reported that the shortage of inexpensive liquor brands in Bevco outlets was emptying customers’ pockets, as they had been forced to opt for premium brands. 

