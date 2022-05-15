Probe team tries to tie up loose ends in healer murder case 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The special police team, which is investigating the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Sharif, collected evidence at the house of the main accused, Shaibin Ashraf, in Nilambur for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Shaba was detained in the house for a year by Shaibin before killing him. Shaibin with the help of his partners also cut the body of Shaba into pieces in the house and threw them into the Chaliyar river.

The police team is being assisted by Thangalakath Noushad, 41, a native of Sultan Bathery and a crime partner of Shaibin, for collecting evidence from the house. Noushad, who was in judicial custody, was sent to police custody on Thursday.

Shaibin Ashraf

Nilambur inspector Vishnu P said that the team collected evidence from the house to prove the involvement of Shaibin in the murder. “We recovered a pipe containing blood stains from the bathroom of the house. The blood stains will be subjected to tests to confirm whether it was same as that of the victim,” he said. The inspector said he cannot reveal more details as it will affect further probe. It is learnt that the police conducted a thorough search inside the house. Forensic experts and dog squad were part of it.

The police team collected floor tiles from the house and used tiles dumped in the compound of the house. They also collected samples of earth from the compound. The police team conducted an inspection in the house of Fazil, 28, a native Kaipenchery in Nilambur, on the day. Police suspect that Fazil, a relative of Shaibin, is also involved in the crime.

Fazil has been absconding since the police team arrested Shaibin. The investigators also quizzed the wife of Shaibin, who was present in the house when Shaba was held a prisoner there. It will be a difficult task for the police to tie up loose ends and prove the crime as the culprits had tried their level best to destroy the evidence. The custody period of Thangalakath Noushad, 41, of Sultan Bathery, will end on Monday. Police said they would seek custody of other accused to complete evidence collection.

WOMAN SEEKS PROBE INTO DEATH OF HUSBAND KIDNAPPED BY SHAIBIN

Kalpetta: A Wayanad native has approached the Sultan Bathery DySP seeking an inquiry into the death of her husband who was earlier kidnapped by Shaibin Ashraf. According to Sultan Bathery native Jisa, her husband P Deepesh was found dead in a pond at a coffee estate in Kodagu last year. About seven years ago, Deepesh was kidnapped by Shaibin and gang for defeating a team sponsored by Shaibin in a tug-of-war match. “Deepesh was kidnapped and subjected to severe beating inside the house which was being built by Shaibin in Sultan Bathery. Later my husband was found to be abandoned in Kolagappara,” Jisa said.