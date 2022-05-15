Rain continues, alert in 11 Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to strengthen precautionary measures in view of the downpour since Saturday and the alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in 11 districts. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for all districts barring Kannur, Kasaragod and Palakkad until Wednesday. The orange alert has been issued in districts where rainfall between 6cm and 20cm is expected till Monday.

In a high-level meeting he chaired to review the preparedness of departments, Chief Secretary V P Joy asked collectors of eight districts, where heavy rain is expected, to strengthen preventive steps. He said a mechanism for issuing alerts should be arranged in disaster-prone areas. He said steps should be taken to shift people from areas facing threat of landslides or flood. Camps should be opened if necessary and food and water supply ensured there.

Depts, cops gear up to tackle emergencies

People have been urged to cooperate with any evacuation, while fishers have been asked to keep their equipment safe. Those living in houses with weak roofings have been asked to move to safety. “Take steps to avoid accidents due to uprooting of trees, electricity poles and sign or display boards. Covid guidelines have to be followed in rehabilitation camps,” Joy said at the meeting attended by heads of various departments, uniformed forces and collectors of eight districts.

State Police Chief Anil Kant too directed all district police chiefs to step up vigil. It has been proposed to set up control rooms in every district. Kant asked disaster management teams in all police stations to be ready for emergencies. “District Police Chiefs will be in constant touch with collectors and the District Disaster Management Authority. All police stations should keep JCBs, boats and other lifesaving equipment ready,” he said.

Coastal police stations have been asked to maintain security along the coast. He said services of the Coastal Vigilance Committee would be utilised to coordinate rescue operations in coastal areas. Special caution has been advised in landslide-prone areas. Unit chiefs should take steps to make the services of all sections of the police available to the public for accommodation in emergencies. The SP (Telecommunications) will take steps to ensure communication is not disrupted during a natural disaster. The Armed Police Battalion has appointed ADGP K Padmakumar as nodal officer in charge of police deployment and ADGP Vijay Sakhare as nodal officer for disaster management.

ORANGE ALERT

May 15: Kollam, P’thitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 16: T’Puram, Kollam, P’thitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

YELLOW ALERT

May 15: T’Puram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 16: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 17: T’Puram, Kollam, P’thitta. Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 18: T’Puram, Kollam, P’thitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

DOs AND DON’Ts

Those living in disaster-prone areas should prepare emergency kits. People should not attempt to cross rivers, venture into water bodies for fishing, bathing or other activities. People should not visit bridges for sightseeing, taking selfies or other purposes. Residents in downstream areas of dams should be ready to move if there is any direction. Night travel to high ranges should be avoided.