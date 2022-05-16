STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Byelection in 42 local body wards tomorrow 

EVM, electronic voting machine

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of­­ 77,634 voters, which includes 41,444 women and 36,490 men, figure in the electoral roll for the by-elections to be held in 42 local body wards in 12 districts on Tuesday (May 17). 

According to the State Election Commission, all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls.  As many as 182 candidates are in the fray of which 79 are women. The by-election is being held in two corporation wards, seven municipality wards, two-block panchayat divisions and 31 grama panchayat wards.

A total of 94 polling booths have been set up in the 42 local body wards. Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm in strict adherence to Covid protocol. The counting of votes will begin at 10am on May 18 (Wednesday) and the results will be available on the website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can use any of the following documents as identity proof.  Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, SSLC book with photo, passbook with photo issued by nationalised bank within the past six months and identity card issued by State Election Commission.

