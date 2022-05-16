STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM deploying ministers on religious lines to canvass votes in Thrikkakara, alleges Satheesan

“Still, the ruling front claims theirs is a Communist government,” Satheesan said.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph seeks votes from nuns of BPS Convent, Thrikkakara, on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday accused the ruling LDF of seeking votes in Thrikkakara bypoll by deploying ministers depending on their caste and religions to visit particular houses in the constituency to canvass votes. This is an affront to secular Kerala, he told reporters here.

“Still, the ruling front claims theirs is a Communist government,” Satheesan said. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is camping in Kochi to oversee LDF’s campaign, should first ensure that there’s no erosion of the CPM votes in Thrikkakara. “The CM knows pretty well that his party would lose the votes of hardcore CPM workers due to the infighting between two of its leaders, which forced them to parachute an outsider as a candidate,” Satheesan said.

The Opposition leader also said over 5,000 applications from a list of 6,500 new voters submitted by the UDF were rejected citing one flimsy reason or another.  “The chief electoral officer should take steps to take action against the officers responsible in this regard,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan’s charges

  • Over 5,000 applications from a list of 6,500 new voters submitted by UDF were rejected citing one flimsy reason or another 
  • Chief electoral officer should take steps to take action against the officers responsible in this regard
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan CPM Thrikkakara election
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp