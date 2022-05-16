STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy rush of devotees at Sabarimala despite rain 

Heavy flow of devotees was witnessed at Lord Ayyappa temple here braving heavy rain and slippery trekking path on the first day of the Malayalam month of Idavam on Sunday.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru leading the procession carrying brahmakalasam as part of kalabhabhishekam ritual at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  Heavy flow of devotees was witnessed at Lord Ayyappa temple here braving heavy rain and slippery trekking path on the first day of the Malayalam month of Idavam on Sunday. Incessant heavy rain since Saturday night at Nilakkal, Pampa and trekking path made it difficult for devotees to have darshan. A long queue was witnessed at Valiyanadapandal, Lower Thirumuttom, Holy Steps and flyover when the temple was opened at 5am.

The unprecedented crowd at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp on Saturday afternoon forced the authorities to allow devotees to proceed to Sannidhanam. The authorities allowed pilgrim vehicles up to Pampa on Saturday evening as there was  inadequate number of KSRTC buses from Nilakkal to Pampa. Traffic between Nilakkal and Pampa was affected for one and a half hours due to a landslip near Attathode colony early this morning.

Kalabhabhishekam was the special ritual performed at the temple on Sunday afternoon. As part of the ritual, thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6.30am in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri.

The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam too were held. The temple will be closed on May 19 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp