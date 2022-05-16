Kerala on high alert as rain set to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state received heavy to very heavy rainfall as per the recordings from various weather stations till Sunday morning. It has more or less followed the weather alerts due to the overnight spells. Kodungallur received 200 mm of rainfall while Aluva recorded 190 mm and Ernakulam city region 152 mm. It resulted in water logging on roads at Aluva and Kaloor.

Three families in Kalamassery were shifted to a safer place after their houses were flooded. Incidents of trees falling led to traffic disruptions and caused damage to houses in Kollam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha. The plantation workers in Bonacaud Estate in Thiruvananthapuram were shifted to safe locations.

Three fishermen from Vizhinjam were rescued from the sea off neighbouring Thengapatnam area in Tamil Nadu. Revenue Minister K Rajan said directions have been issued to shift people in landslide-prone areas to safer places. There is already a ban on travelling at night in high ranges.

The health department has issued a warning against infectious diseases, especially dengue, given widespread rain in the state. A statement from Health Minister Veena George’s office reminded people of the importance of early treatment of dengue to prevent health complications.

The National Dengue Prevention Day, on May 16, aims to spread awareness about the disease, preventive measures required and its treatment. Dengue is a viral disease spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, with an infected person showing symptoms within 3 to 14 days.

3 fishermen were rescued by Coast Guard off Vizhinjam after their fishing boat was stranded in the rough sea on Sunday

Red alert sounded, 5 teams of NDRF deployed

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts of Kerala on Sunday in view of the extremely heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the State.

The teams were deployed Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts

Red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Monday.

Except Kasaragod, other districts in the state have an orange alert already

Precautions to be tightened

THRISSUR: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Sunday said the district administrations have been given instructions to take precautionary measures against rain havoc in the wake of heavy downpour. “As per the forecast, rain is expected to continue till May 19,’’ the minister said. He added that night travel ban may be enforced if necessary.