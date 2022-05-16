Malayalam writer M Mukundan beefs up support for actress Nikhila Vimal

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Noted Malayalam writer M Mukundan has come out in support of the young actress Nikhila Vimal who has by now won bouquets and brickbats for her comments defending cow slaughter.

While inaugurating the arts festival organised by the Kerala School Teachers' Association in Kozhikode, Mukundan agreed with Nikhila Vimal's statement. The actress had said that if animal welfare is everyone's concern then no animal should be slaughtered.

"You either slaughter all animals or you don't slaughter at all. Wild animals are protected because they face the threat of extinction," she was quoted as saying in an interview by reports.

A cow doesn't need the consideration which is not there for chicken or any other animals, she reportedly said.

ALSO READ | Kerala beef dish removed from Indian consulate's food festival in Germany following VHP protest

Mukundan noted that it should be kept in mind who turned the poor cow into a scary animal. Things have come to such a pass that the word 'cow' would now spark communal tension in the country, Mukundan said.

Earlier, actress Maala Parvathi among others defended Nikhila whose latest film is the recently released Jo & Jo.

“Those who get annoyed by your comments would unleash their cyber goons against you. However, you need not worry. This is Kerala. This is an upright society. No matter how much filth they fling at you, the support of those who stand with you is strong. So, my advice, as someone who regularly faces cyber-attack, is not to get upset over this, Maala Parvathi reportedly said.