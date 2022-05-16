Sabu’s Pinarayi bashing sends out clear message

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KIZHAKKAMBALAM: Twenty20’s political statement was loud and clear at Sunday’s public meet with its chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob unleashing a vehement attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Political observers feel that he was trying to position his party as the natural rival to the CPM.

Sabu charged Pinarayi with “stubbornness” in implementing the SilverLine project “ignoring the protests of the people.” He also held the Chief Minister accountable for the political murders in the state, including the killing of Twenty20 worker C K Deepu allegedly by CPM workers a few months back.

Though Sabu has been spearheading for years the Twenty20 campaign in Kizhakkambalam and neighbouring panchayats as an alternative political movement, it’s for the first time that he’s coming out sharply singling out one leader. All his statements against Pinarayi were greeted with loud cheers from thousands gathered at the event.

“He has started showing tremendous guts to openly criticise senior politicians. It’s good that people like him take such positions,” said Rajesh K R, who came all the way from Changanassery with his family to attend the meet at Kizhakkambalam.

The relation between the CPM and Twenty20 wasn’t smooth since CPM candidate P V Sreenijan won the last assembly election from Kunnathunad, which the Twenty20 claimed was its bastion. The corporate-backed outfit rules Kizhakkambalam panchayat in the constituency and alleges alleges that Sreenijan is meddling with its welfare projects. It accuses the CPM leadership of supporting the MLA despite Sabu taking up the matter with the Left party’s leadership.

Also, Deepu’s murder had been a shock to many Twenty20 workers and Sabu sensed eroding confidence among party workers to stand against CPM. “His statements are surely politically motivated. There is a message in it for the Twenty20 workers,” said political observer P Sujathan.